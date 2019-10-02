Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yu Yanagisawa, a chemistry researcher at the University of Tokyo. The university placed joint 36th in the Times Higher Education World International University Rankings 2020. Photo: AFP
Economics

Why are Japan’s universities lagging so far behind their international peers?

  • Despite Prime Minister Abe’s plan to see 10 Japanese universities in the world’s top 100, rankings have steadily slipped since 2013
  • Experts say the poor performance is the result of a lack of English-language innovation, university funding and internationalisation
Topic |   Japan
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yu Yanagisawa, a chemistry researcher at the University of Tokyo. The university placed joint 36th in the Times Higher Education World International University Rankings 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.