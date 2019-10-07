Not all is rosy in Singapore’s housing market. Illustration: SCMP
Singapore’s worrying trend of homeowners defaulting on mortgages
- Even as new home launches are seeing brisk demand, the number of homeowners in the Lion City defaulting on their mortgages is on the rise
- Amid a rise in mortgagee sales and a slowing economy, private homes continue to be built, prompting analysts to warn of an oversupply
Mainland Chinese are the biggest group of foreign buyers of Singapore luxury homes. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese millionaires propel Singapore’s luxury home sales to 11-year high
- There has been a flurry of purchases of condominiums, driven predominantly by multimillionaires from mainland China
- Some buyers may have sought an alternative to protest-hit Hong Kong, an expert said
