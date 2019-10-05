Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysia is looking to tap into the surging value of Southeast Asia’s internet economy. Illustration: Dennis Yip
Economics

Malaysia’s cunning plan for start-up dominance: if you can’t beat them, own them

  • The country has struggled to nurture home-grown tech success; now it hopes to steal a march on its rivals by becoming a venture capital financier instead
  • Officials hope that splashing the cash will eventually make Malaysia an attractive base, but in the meantime are aiming to pull the purse strings
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 8:00am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia is looking to tap into the surging value of Southeast Asia’s internet economy. Illustration: Dennis Yip
READ FULL ARTICLE
The skyline of the financial district of Makati in Manila. Photo: AFP
Economics

No country for unicorns: why Philippine start-ups are struggling

  • Last year, the Philippines got just a tenth of what its neighbour Indonesia received in start-up investment deals
  • Analysts say inexperience and an aversion to entrepreneurship may be to blame – and a new law to assist tech start-ups may help
Topic |   The Philippines
Elyssa Lopez

Elyssa Lopez  

Updated: 1:57pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The skyline of the financial district of Makati in Manila. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.