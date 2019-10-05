Malaysia is looking to tap into the surging value of Southeast Asia’s internet economy. Illustration: Dennis Yip
Malaysia’s cunning plan for start-up dominance: if you can’t beat them, own them
- The country has struggled to nurture home-grown tech success; now it hopes to steal a march on its rivals by becoming a venture capital financier instead
- Officials hope that splashing the cash will eventually make Malaysia an attractive base, but in the meantime are aiming to pull the purse strings
Topic | Malaysia
The skyline of the financial district of Makati in Manila. Photo: AFP
No country for unicorns: why Philippine start-ups are struggling
- Last year, the Philippines got just a tenth of what its neighbour Indonesia received in start-up investment deals
- Analysts say inexperience and an aversion to entrepreneurship may be to blame – and a new law to assist tech start-ups may help
Topic | The Philippines
