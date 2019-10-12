Delivery drivers are under increased scrutiny from pedestrians, the police and lawmakers. Photo: Shutterstock
Dicing with death to deliver a meal: how South Korea’s appetite for ordering in endangers drivers
- At least 86 teenagers have been killed and hundreds injured making food deliveries in South Korea in the last decade
- The country has become the world’s fourth-largest food delivery market, with one platform doubling food deliveries in the last year alone
Demonstrators march near Seoul’s presidential Blue House on Wednesday in protest at the appointment of Cho Kuk. Photo: AP
South Korean justice chief scandal inflames anger at country’s ‘golden spoon’ elites
- A pledge by President Moon Jae-in to break with his country’s scandal-plagued politics is ringing hollow with many Koreans after his justice minister’s family became ensnared in a corruption probe
- Cho Kuk’s wife and brother are accused of offences ranging from bribery to embezzlement, but supporters say the minister is being targeted because of his push to curb the powers of prosecutors
