Fishermen at the harbour in Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan. What used to be a small fishing town has been transformed by Chinese investment. Photo: Bloomberg
Ignore US conspiracy theories. Khan needs China-Pakistan Economic Corridor now more than ever
- Work has slowed to a trickle on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a jewel in the crown of Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative
- Claims of US interference are nonsense; the truth is Khan’s distracted government has realised the project is its best hope amid a tanking economy
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Fishermen at the harbour in Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan. What used to be a small fishing town has been transformed by Chinese investment. Photo: Bloomberg