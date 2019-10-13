Channels

Members of Indian farming communities have rallied to oppose the government’s plan to join the Regional Comprehensive Economics Partnership (RCEP). Photo: AFP
Economics

India’s concerns about RCEP remain the major obstacle to world’s largest trade deal

  • The RCEP involves the 10 Asean countries and the six major economies to have formed free trade pacts with the bloc: China, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea and Japan
  • New Delhi has pressed for ‘data localisation’ provisions in the e-commerce chapter of the trade pact, and is also worried about the effects of tariff liberalisation on local industries
Topic |   Trade
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 6:29pm, 13 Oct, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Russia romances Southeast Asia with trade and arms, but it’s no match for China

  • Russian overtures have been welcomed by Southeast Asia amid trade war uncertainties and disputes in the South China Sea
  • But even in embracing Moscow, the countries realise the limits of this courtship, for Russia’s primary relationship in the region is still with China
Topic |   Russia
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 4:08pm, 12 Oct, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow, Russia. Photo: Reuters
