US and China set on ‘decoupling’ amid their clash of civilisations, Singapore Forbes forum told
- Economists and business leaders warn that a ‘phase one deal’ on trade touted by Donald Trump is only a short-term truce and masks a deeper transition for the world economy
- The decoupling process has already taken place in technology and manufacturing, experts say, and leaves businesses with a difficult dilemma
US President Donald Trump said Beijing and Washington had reached a ‘substantial phase one deal’ in two days of talks between his trade negotiators and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left). Photo: Bloomberg