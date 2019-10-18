Channels

A palm oil plantation in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Disgruntled India weighs options on ties and palm oil amid #BoycottMalaysia campaign

  • The diplomatic fallout from Malaysia’s criticism over Kashmir is spreading to the economy as Indian businesses shun their palm oil suppliers in favour of Indonesian alternatives
  • With nationalists waging a social media campaign to boycott Malaysian imports, expectations are high that New Delhi will impose curbs or taxes
Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 6:15pm, 18 Oct, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss long-standing border issues, tourism and trade during their summit. Photo: AFP
Xi has an eye on Kashmir. Is Modi watching Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea?

  • In a dig at India’s leader, opposition politician Manish Tewari has asked if Modi will raise the sensitive issues during his informal summit with the Chinese president
  • But analysts say it is a political move to pressure Modi’s BJP, and his stance does not reflect the Congress party’s position on Beijing
Topic |   China-India relations
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Updated: 10:28am, 11 Oct, 2019

