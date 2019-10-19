President Joko Widodo announces the location of Indonesia’s new capital city during an August press conference at the state palace in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Where China fits in Jokowi’s plan for Indonesia’s US$33 billion new capital city
- President Widodo’s US$33 billion plan to relocate the centre of government from Jakarta will require the construction of much infrastructure
- Chinese companies have already established their interest, and the provincial governor has welcomed them – but will Indonesian workers lose out?
Topic | Indonesia
President Joko Widodo announces the location of Indonesia’s new capital city during an August press conference at the state palace in Jakarta. Photo: EPA