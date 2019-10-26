Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A tourist takes a photograph of Hong Kong's skyline from Victoria Peak, a popular destination for travellers to the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economics

Singapore travellers give Hong Kong a miss over Deepavali long weekend

  • One Singapore tour agency says for the first time in its five-decade history it has no long weekend bookings for Hong Kong
  • This comes as visitor numbers to Hong Kong drop as anti-government protests continue, prompting travel warnings from many countries
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 4:00pm, 26 Oct, 2019

Chinese tourists take photos in front of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Japan, Thailand and Singapore benefit as Chinese tourists skip Hong Kong over golden week

  • The likes of Saudi Arabia also saw an upswing in travellers from the mainland after the release of its new visa programme
  • But fewer Chinese tourists went abroad this year, with a 15 per cent drop from 2018 attributed to more opting to visit local historical sites
Topic |   Golden Week
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 12:48pm, 14 Oct, 2019

