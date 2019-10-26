A tourist takes a photograph of Hong Kong's skyline from Victoria Peak, a popular destination for travellers to the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore travellers give Hong Kong a miss over Deepavali long weekend
- One Singapore tour agency says for the first time in its five-decade history it has no long weekend bookings for Hong Kong
- This comes as visitor numbers to Hong Kong drop as anti-government protests continue, prompting travel warnings from many countries
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chinese tourists take photos in front of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Japan, Thailand and Singapore benefit as Chinese tourists skip Hong Kong over golden week
- The likes of Saudi Arabia also saw an upswing in travellers from the mainland after the release of its new visa programme
- But fewer Chinese tourists went abroad this year, with a 15 per cent drop from 2018 attributed to more opting to visit local historical sites
Topic | Golden Week
