Workers unload coconuts from a trailer in Nibong Tebal, Malaysia. A glut of imports last year left some local farmers unable to sell their stock. Photo: Reuters
Why a coconut boom is bad for Malaysia’s approved permit system
- The country’s Approved Permit system governing cross-border traders was set up in the 1970s to encourage the Malay majority to participate in industries dominated by ethnic Chinese
- But the scheme is riddled with secrecy and cronyism, critics say, argue, and must face up to reform as Malaysia opens further to international trade
