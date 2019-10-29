Channels

Workers erect scaffolding at a construction site in Beijing in 2019. China came fourth in a new report’s measure comparing 114 economies across traditional growth drivers such as infrastructure building. Photo: AFP
Economics

China ill-prepared for global economic disruptions, despite ‘textbook’ growth model: new report

  • Bloomberg’s New Economy Drivers and Disrupters Report puts the Asian giant at 50th out of 114 economies in terms of preparedness to deal with disruptive forces such as climate change, populism and protectionism
  • New Zealand was most ready to handle these disrupters, while Sweden came top in terms of its track record in traditional drivers of growth
Topic |   China economy
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 6:44pm, 29 Oct, 2019

