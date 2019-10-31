Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama
Economics

1MDB scandal: Malaysia to make claim for US$1 billion in assets recovered from Jho Low, Mahathir says

  • The prime minister says there is proof the assets – which include high-end real estate in Beverly Hills and London – were bought with Malaysian money
  • Low is believed to be the mastermind in the 1MDB scandal, which saw US$4.5 billion siphoned out of the sovereign wealth fund
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 7:53pm, 31 Oct, 2019

