Modi’s plan to modernise India’s railways: too little, too late (just like the trains)?
- With the state’s monopoly train operator running at a frequent loss, Modi is seeking investment from the likes of Hong Kong’s MTR and Singapore’s SBS to liberalise India’s railways
- Regional transport players are keeping a close watch on the Tejas Express, a new semi-autonomous train service that is seen as a pilot test for Modi’s vision
The Tejas Express, operated by the IRCTC, runs from Lucknow to Delhi. Photo: Twitter