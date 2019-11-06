An Airbus A380-800 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines. Photo: Reuters
Demand for Hong Kong flights has ‘stabilised’, says Singapore Airlines boss Goh Choon Phong
- But CEO also says it’s ‘too early to say’ if a recovery is under way in the market for air travel to the protest-hit city
- A number of major carriers have been forced to slash or adjust services as sometimes violent unrest grips the Chinese financial hub
Topic | Aviation
