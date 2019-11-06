Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An Airbus A380-800 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Demand for Hong Kong flights has ‘stabilised’, says Singapore Airlines boss Goh Choon Phong

  • But CEO also says it’s ‘too early to say’ if a recovery is under way in the market for air travel to the protest-hit city
  • A number of major carriers have been forced to slash or adjust services as sometimes violent unrest grips the Chinese financial hub
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:33pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Airbus A380-800 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.