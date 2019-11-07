Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore Airlines (left) on Tuesday reported stable net income in the first six months of the financial year with profits up 4.9 per cent to S$205.6 million (US$151.3 million). Photo: AFP
Economics

Singapore Airlines says Malaysia Airlines tie-up is ‘best’ approach amid hurdles in aviation mergers

  • Southeast Asia’s airline industry is dominated by loss-making national carriers but domestic politics has made airline mergers a tough sell
  • The SIA and MAS tie-up includes a revenue-sharing agreement and will offer frequent fliers on both airlines more benefits
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 1:00pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore Airlines (left) on Tuesday reported stable net income in the first six months of the financial year with profits up 4.9 per cent to S$205.6 million (US$151.3 million). Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.