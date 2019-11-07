Channels

Shipping containers from China in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP
Economics

Dominance of state-owned firms in China must be ‘seriously confronted’, former US trade negotiator says

  • Barbara Weisel faces off at forum with ex-interpreter for late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping over access to the country’s markets and alleged technology theft
  • Former translator Victor Gao says Beijing will never succumb to US pressure as surrender would herald the collapse of the Chinese government
Topic |   US-China trade war
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 7:53pm, 7 Nov, 2019

