An employee walks past an Infosys sign in Bangalore. Photo: Reuters
Indian tech giant Infosys hits out at whistle-blowers amid financial complaints
- The firm said it ‘strongly condemns the mischievous insinuations’ that unethical practices had been used to boost revenue and profit
- An investigation is ongoing, but analysts said Infosys’ approach to the controversy is emblematic of deep rooted problems in corporate India
Topic | India
