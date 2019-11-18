Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The skyline along the historic Singapore River. Photo: AFP
Economics

If Singapore is so wealthy, why do its citizens feel stuck?

  • More than half believe they will experience little financial mobility over the next decade, according to a survey
  • Experts say that with the era of miracle growth in the past, it may be time to rethink priorities
Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui

Kok Xinghui  

Updated: 9:00am, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The skyline along the historic Singapore River. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A rough sleeper in Singapore. Photo: Yusuf Abdol Hamid
Economics

In wealthy Singapore, about 1,000 people sleep rough every night

  • In the city where part of the Crazy Rich Asians movie was filmed and where the home ownership rate stands at more than 90 per cent, a forgotten few sleep outside
  • Many actually have homes but are pushed out by family conflict, co-tenant quarrels, or a simple need to be close to work
Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui

Kok Xinghui  

Updated: 3:50pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rough sleeper in Singapore. Photo: Yusuf Abdol Hamid
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.