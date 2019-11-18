The skyline along the historic Singapore River. Photo: AFP
If Singapore is so wealthy, why do its citizens feel stuck?
- More than half believe they will experience little financial mobility over the next decade, according to a survey
- Experts say that with the era of miracle growth in the past, it may be time to rethink priorities
A rough sleeper in Singapore. Photo: Yusuf Abdol Hamid
In wealthy Singapore, about 1,000 people sleep rough every night
- In the city where part of the Crazy Rich Asians movie was filmed and where the home ownership rate stands at more than 90 per cent, a forgotten few sleep outside
- Many actually have homes but are pushed out by family conflict, co-tenant quarrels, or a simple need to be close to work
