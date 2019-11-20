Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shenzhen, one of the cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
Economics

Singapore and China eye deeper ties in Greater Bay Area project

  • The countries signed a slew of agreements relating to the blueprint during the visit of education minister Ong Ye Kung to Guangdong this week
  • Analysts say the city state’s enthusiasm for the plan is part of its effort to ‘stay relevant to China’s development needs’
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shenzhen, one of the cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lee Kuan Yew in 1970. Photo: Handout
Politics

China, friend or foe to Singapore? How a wily Lee Kuan Yew made it both in building his nation

  • Beijing has largely been seen as a hindrance to the Singaporean statesman’s efforts to construct a country after World War II
  • But a new paper by Taiwanese scholar Philip Liu argues Lee and China had a tacit understanding that pragmatic cooperation trumped ideological divides
Topic |   Singapore
Philip Liu Hsiao-pong

Philip Liu Hsiao-pong  

Updated: 1:54pm, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lee Kuan Yew in 1970. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.