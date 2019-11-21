Buildings in Singapore’s central business district. The Ministry of Trade and Industry revised GDP growth upwards and projected the economy will expand by 0.5 to 2.5 per cent next year. Photo: SCMP
Singapore revises growth upwards, but ‘global trade tensions’ could threaten recovery
- Singapore’s GDP grew by 2.1 per cent in the third quarter, while full-year growth is forecast at between 0.5 and 1 per cent
- But analysts say the US-China trade war could hurt the Singapore economy, although it will gain from the Hong Kong protests
Topic | Singapore
Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong restaurateur Alex Yeung sent home from Singapore over protests forum
- Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp
- Singapore police warned ‘foreigners should not advocate their political causes, through public assemblies, and other prohibited means’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
