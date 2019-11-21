Some of the 680 people – said to be Chinese nationals – arrested by Malaysia’s Immigration Department in the raid on the online scam headquarters. Photo: AP
680 Chinese held in Malaysia over online scam targeting WeChat Pay users
- Sophisticated operation in Cyberjaya duped victims in China offering fast returns on investments made via WeChat Pay or Chinese banks
- 8,230 handphones, 174 laptops and 787 computers were seized and about 100 people escaped during ‘biggest raid of the year’
The Chinese nationals were among 512 foreigners arrested in the Philippines last month. Photo: EPA
Philippines deports 312 Chinese, detains 36 Japanese in crackdown on phone scams
- The Chinese nationals were among 512 foreigners who were arrested last month during a raid on an illegal outsourcing office in Metro Manila
- Other workers arrested in that raid came from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia
