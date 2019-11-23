‘Tax terrorism’ is driving Indians to despair. Photo: AFP
‘Tax terrorism’: India’s slowing economy takes deadly turn, but Modi’s in denial
- Growth is falling, unemployment is rising, banks are being battered and people hounded for tax are killing themselves
- Something is up in India’s economy, if only the prime minister would admit it
China, Gandhi or RSS? The real reason India snubbed RCEP trade pact
- Showman Modi invoked Gandhi as he pulled out of ‘the world’s largest trade deal’
- Did he forget to mention protectionist Hindu nationalists and the gaping trade imbalance with China?
