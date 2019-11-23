Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

‘Tax terrorism’ is driving Indians to despair. Photo: AFP
Economics

‘Tax terrorism’: India’s slowing economy takes deadly turn, but Modi’s in denial

  • Growth is falling, unemployment is rising, banks are being battered and people hounded for tax are killing themselves
  • Something is up in India’s economy, if only the prime minister would admit it
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

‘Tax terrorism’ is driving Indians to despair. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Showman: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
Politics

China, Gandhi or RSS? The real reason India snubbed RCEP trade pact

  • Showman Modi invoked Gandhi as he pulled out of ‘the world’s largest trade deal’
  • Did he forget to mention protectionist Hindu nationalists and the gaping trade imbalance with China?
Topic |   Trade
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 1:06pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Showman: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.