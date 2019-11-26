South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks in Busan on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea, Asean pledge to boost trade as ‘indispensable friends’ in face of protectionism
- Summit wraps up with promise to double down on efforts to build economic ties
- Commitment comes as Korea feels the pinch from the US-China tariff war and disputes with Japan
Topic | South Korea
US Army general Vincent Brooks (left), at the time commander of United States Forces Korea, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, last year. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s decision to stay in intelligence pact with Japan helps US contain China, analysts say
- Pact’s end would have aided Beijing by weakening Seoul-Tokyo cooperation and US-led alliance with South Korea and Japan, says former US Forces Korea commander
- Seoul reversed decision to exit General Security of Military Information Agreement just six hours before it would have expired
