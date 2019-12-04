Channels

Popular duty-free items – such as high-end cosmetics and watches – will be among the first items to be sold from vending machines. Photo: Shutterstock
Economics

Japan’s plan to beat labour woes? Vending machines for duty-free goods

  • The government is set to approve the plan as an influx of tourists coincides with a lack of personnel who can speak foreign languages
  • Japan is facing a worsening labour shortage, a legacy of its shrinking population and decreasing birth rate
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 6:06pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Babies cry as they are held up by amateur sumo wrestlers at a temple in Tokyo in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Lifestyle & Culture

Japan’s birth rate takes a nosedive amid rising costs of having a family

  • The country expects about 880,000 births this year, a decrease of around 200,000 from just a decade ago
  • Theories for why the birth rate has plummeted include one that is hard to prove – a desire for children to be born in the new Reiwa era after Emperor Naruhito’s coronation
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 7:21am, 29 Nov, 2019

