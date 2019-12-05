One leaked document described cannabidiol (CBD) oil exports as ‘currently more valuable than gold’. Photo: Reuters
Leak reveals Hong Kong firm’s failed multimillion-dollar cannabis plan for Cameroon
- Trade Park Corporation, an offshoot of London-based Formations House, appears to have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a project in the sub-Saharan nation
- But questions remain over where investors’ money went, according to an investigation the Post did with NBC News and one of the teams behind the Panama Papers exposé
Topic | Africa
