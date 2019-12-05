Channels

Hong Kong skyline and commercial buildings along the Wan Chai waterfront. Photo: Nora Tam
Economics

Hong Kong firm’s cannabis promise to Cameroon casts spotlight on corporate laws

  • Questions over funds raised by Trade Park Corporation, registered in Wan Chai, highlight concerns about city’s light-touch regulatory environment
  • The Panama Papers scandal in 2016 showed Hong Kong was a hotspot for shell companies, which are legal but can be used to hide ill-gotten gains
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
John Power

Updated: 10:55am, 5 Dec, 2019

One leaked document described cannabidiol (CBD) oil exports as ‘currently more valuable than gold’. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Leak reveals Hong Kong firm’s troubled multimillion-dollar cannabis plan for Cameroon

  • Trade Park Corporation, an offshoot of London-based Formations House, appears to have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a project in the sub-Saharan nation
  • But questions remain over where investors’ money went, according to an investigation the Post did with NBC News and one of the teams behind the Panama Papers exposé
Topic |   Africa
SCMP

John Power  

Brenda Kiven  

Kara Stevick  

Updated: 10:23am, 5 Dec, 2019

One leaked document described cannabidiol (CBD) oil exports as ‘currently more valuable than gold’. Photo: Reuters
