Filipino students, without chairs and desks, at a high school in Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ dismal Pisa scores spark soul-searching over state of education
- Filipino children ranked last in reading and second to last in maths and science in an international survey
- For the average student, education is a struggle that pits him or her against poverty, bullying, overcrowded classrooms, and even hunger
Topic | The Philippines
Students attend class at a school in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland Chinese students best in world as Singapore, Hong Kong slip down rankings
- The results of the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) survey were announced on Tuesday
- It found 15-year-olds from Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang outperformed those from 78 other education systems
Topic | Singapore
