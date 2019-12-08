Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Filipino students, without chairs and desks, at a high school in Manila. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Philippines’ dismal Pisa scores spark soul-searching over state of education

  • Filipino children ranked last in reading and second to last in maths and science in an international survey
  • For the average student, education is a struggle that pits him or her against poverty, bullying, overcrowded classrooms, and even hunger
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Filipino students, without chairs and desks, at a high school in Manila. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Students attend class at a school in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Mainland Chinese students best in world as Singapore, Hong Kong slip down rankings

  • The results of the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) survey were announced on Tuesday
  • It found 15-year-olds from Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang outperformed those from 78 other education systems
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:48am, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students attend class at a school in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.