Residents of Sorsogon, south of Manila, gather debris following a typhoon. Photo: AFP
How home-grown tech firms and the Bayanihan spirit rescued the Philippines’ typhoon-hit farmers

  • Platforms such as Session Groceries, BukidFresh and Agrabah work to open up new markets connecting institutional buyers with far-flung sellers
  • They have stepped up their efforts as the nation’s farmers struggle with typhoon-hit harvests and a recent flood of cheap imports
Elyssa Lopez

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Dec, 2019

A house is surrounded by flooded fields after Typhoon Kammuri hit parts of the north of the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Typhoon Kammuri flooding forces tens of thousands from their homes in Philippines

  • The Philippines has been hit by some of its worst flooding in decades, caused by Typhoon Kammuri
  • At least 13 have died, 1,200 homes have been destroyed, and the Southeast Asian Games were briefly disrupted
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:41pm, 6 Dec, 2019

