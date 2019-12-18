According to a recent study, 56 per cent of foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong were charged illegal fees by recruitment agencies. Photo: Bloomberg
UN migration agency, Hong Kong firm launch blockchain tool to prevent exploitation of domestic workers
- The tool is designed to promote the ethical recruitment of migrant workers around the globe, and allow agencies to assess their hiring practices
- The UN has identified 84 human trafficking victims – most of them female domestic workers – in Hong Kong over the past two years
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
According to a recent study, 56 per cent of foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong were charged illegal fees by recruitment agencies. Photo: Bloomberg