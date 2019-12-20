The Lumphini area of Bangkok, Thailand, where a number of high-end hotels are located. Photo: AFP
In Thailand, Airbnb and homestays undercut hotel industry as tourists seek unique experiences
- Airbnb generated US$1.1 billion in direct economic impact to the Thai economy last year, nearly half to local communities
- But hotel operators say home share offerings operate without proper licences and are affecting their businesses, as the strong baht also hurts tourism
Topic | Thailand
