The high cost of getting married in South Korea is preventing many couples from doing so. Photo: EPA
In South Korea, marriage rates are falling as tradition, family pressure drive up wedding costs
- Getting hitched in South Korea can cost nearly US$200,000, almost nine times what the average Korean in their 20s earns in a year
- As a result, marriage rates have dived as couples are put off by family pressure and having to fork out on a new home and lavish reception
Topic | South Korea
The high cost of getting married in South Korea is preventing many couples from doing so. Photo: EPA