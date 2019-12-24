The high cost of getting married in South Korea is preventing many couples from doing so. Photo: EPA
In South Korea, marriage rates are falling as tradition, family pressure drive up wedding costs

  • Getting hitched in South Korea can cost nearly US$200,000, almost nine times what the average Korean in their 20s earns in a year
  • As a result, marriage rates have dived as couples are put off by family pressure and having to fork out on a new home and lavish reception
David Lee

Updated: 8:24am, 24 Dec, 2019

