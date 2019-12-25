Private residential buildings, foreground, stand in the Kembangan area of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s new wave of ‘mid-tier’ investors set their sights on Singapore property

  • Members of mainland China’s burgeoning middle class are increasingly looking to park their wealth somewhere outside the country
  • Hong Kong was once their property market of choice, but amid months of anti-government protests, the Lion City has become a more attractive option
Updated: 9:00am, 25 Dec, 2019


