A facial recognition system for cows is just one of the ideas being tested in India’s booming agritech industry.
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Facial recognition for cows: how the search for tech unicorns is revolutionising India’s farms

  • Hundreds of start-up tech firms are offering everything from wearable health monitors for livestock to real-time agriscience data
  • The boom has excited investors and raised hopes of solutions to the industry’s more intractable problems – if the government is willing to help
Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 12:31pm, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A facial recognition system for cows is just one of the ideas being tested in India’s booming agritech industry.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan is an experienced journalist based in Bangalore, India.