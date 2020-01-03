A facial recognition system for cows is just one of the ideas being tested in India’s booming agritech industry.
Facial recognition for cows: how the search for tech unicorns is revolutionising India’s farms
- Hundreds of start-up tech firms are offering everything from wearable health monitors for livestock to real-time agriscience data
- The boom has excited investors and raised hopes of solutions to the industry’s more intractable problems – if the government is willing to help
