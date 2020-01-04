The Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple, a popular tourist destination in Bali. More than 6.5 million people visited the island in 2018, but tourism growth has slowed. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Trump, traffic, trash: why Bali is losing its shine for Chinese tourists

  • As the US-China trade war takes a toll on Chinese tourist arrivals in Bali, the Indonesian island is turning to high-end tourism to fill the gap
  • First it must tackle ‘shut up and eat your soup’ zero-pricing tours and increasingly polluted beaches
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Joe Cochrane
Joe Cochrane

Updated: 11:00am, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple, a popular tourist destination in Bali. More than 6.5 million people visited the island in 2018, but tourism growth has slowed. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Joe Cochrane

Joe Cochrane

Joe Cochrane is an award-winning Jakarta-based foreign correspondent, editor and former war correspondent.