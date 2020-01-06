Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin are seen after the announcement of the 2019 election results in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
How the sharia economy shapes democracy in Indonesia

  • The implementation of sharia economy in Indonesia is not just related to economics, but also the politics of identity and winning votes
  • The structural shariatisation of the economy is problematic for Indonesia’s democracy as it can lead to social segregation and discrimination
Syafiq Hasyim is a lecturer at State Islamic University Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta and Deputy Head of Islamic Higher Education Institution of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) in Indonesia.