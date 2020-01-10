The Shanghai skyline. China’s economy has become so advanced it may no longer be the best place for young people seeking to get a leg up on the career ladder. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

China: no longer the place to be for young Singaporeans?

  • When Singaporean-born businessman KK Chua was sent to China in the 1980s, it was like being ‘sentenced’
  • Now its economy is so advanced it may no longer be the best spot for young people in search of opportunities
Topic |   China economy
Jacqueline Woo
Jacqueline Woo

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Shanghai skyline. China’s economy has become so advanced it may no longer be the best place for young people seeking to get a leg up on the career ladder. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE