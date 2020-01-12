While the Singapore government has emphasised exporting the country’s brands and services, a smaller group of entrepreneurs has also found its way into Hong Kong and China. Photo: Reuters
Singaporeans in Hong Kong and mainland China: how the ‘third wing’ of the Lion City’s economy took flight

  • Singaporean firms have over the decades moved from a ‘first wing’ – the domestic economy – to a second, namely regional expansion
  • Now a new group of entrepreneurs is assimilating into other economies and building localised businesses rather than brandishing the city state’s brand
Topic |   Singapore
Jacqueline Woo
Updated: 8:22am, 12 Jan, 2020

