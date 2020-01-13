Thai seaweed snack Tao Kae Noi generated sales of US$66.3 million from the Chinese market in 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
Spas to seaweed: the Thai brands banking on Chinese tourists
- Firms like spa chain Let’s Relax and flavoured-seaweed maker Tao Kae Noi have headed to China after becoming a hit with visitors from the mainland
- But experts say only companies that can back up their ambition with financial clout and business acumen can make it in the lucrative market
Topic | Thailand
