Thai seaweed snack Tao Kae Noi generated sales of US$66.3 million from the Chinese market in 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
Spas to seaweed: the Thai brands banking on Chinese tourists

  • Firms like spa chain Let’s Relax and flavoured-seaweed maker Tao Kae Noi have headed to China after becoming a hit with visitors from the mainland
  • But experts say only companies that can back up their ambition with financial clout and business acumen can make it in the lucrative market
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 7:11am, 13 Jan, 2020

