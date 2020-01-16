A Samsung 5G sign is displayed at its booth at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Samsung was voted Southeast Asia’s preferred choice of 5G developer. Photo: EPA-EFE
5G: Why is Samsung cool, Chinese tech brands cold and US brands domineering?
- A poll finds Samsung is Southeast Asia’s preferred choice of 5G developer, beating US and Chinese rivals such as Huawei
- Given the potential security ramifications, the race to build Southeast Asia’s 5G networks goes beyond just securing contracts
Topic | Singapore
