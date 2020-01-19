Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants to move the capital to East Kalimantan. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Will Arab, Japanese cash help Indonesia’s Joko Widodo realise his capital dream?

  • Past presidents have considered relocating the capital, but with foreign investments on his side, Jokowi’s effort could well succeed
  • Observers say it’s likely a done deal, but warn the government’s move to East Kalimantan will not solve Jakarta’s many woes, including traffic and pollution
Topic |   Indonesia
Joe Cochrane
Joe Cochrane

Updated: 9:30am, 19 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants to move the capital to East Kalimantan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Joe Cochrane

Joe Cochrane

Joe Cochrane is an award-winning Jakarta-based foreign correspondent, editor and former war correspondent.