Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants to move the capital to East Kalimantan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will Arab, Japanese cash help Indonesia’s Joko Widodo realise his capital dream?
- Past presidents have considered relocating the capital, but with foreign investments on his side, Jokowi’s effort could well succeed
- Observers say it’s likely a done deal, but warn the government’s move to East Kalimantan will not solve Jakarta’s many woes, including traffic and pollution
Topic | Indonesia
