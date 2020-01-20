Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said on Monday that no sensitive information had been compromised when it was targeted in a massive cyberattack. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric targeted in cyberattack blamed on Chinese hackers

  • Mitsubishi Electric, a major defence and electronics firm in Japan, said no sensitive information had been compromised
  • The cyberattack means Japanese companies are likely to redouble efforts to protect their private data
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:36pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said on Monday that no sensitive information had been compromised when it was targeted in a massive cyberattack. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.