Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said on Monday that no sensitive information had been compromised when it was targeted in a massive cyberattack. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric targeted in cyberattack blamed on Chinese hackers
- Mitsubishi Electric, a major defence and electronics firm in Japan, said no sensitive information had been compromised
- The cyberattack means Japanese companies are likely to redouble efforts to protect their private data
