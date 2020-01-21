The agriculture sector contributed 99.5 billion ringgit to Malaysia’s GDP in 2018. Photo: AFP
The US$12 billion reason Mahathir’s Malaysia wants a return to agriculture

  • As it grapples with a US$12 billion food import bill, the country is considering a renewed focus on agriculture to boost food security and revenue in tandem
  • Malaysia is also looking to move away from its reliance on palm oil, which takes up a large chunk of the sector’s resources
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 8:25am, 21 Jan, 2020

