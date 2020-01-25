The Monetary Authority of Singapore is issuing as many as five digital banking licences by June. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese tech giants bid to be among Singapore’s new wave of digital banks

  • The likes of Ant Financial, ByteDance and Xiaomi are looking to snag one of the licences issued by the Lion City’s central bank this year
  • While competition with existing lenders is expected, analysts say the new players’ entrance will help innovate the Singaporean banking industry
Dewey Sim
Updated: 8:30am, 25 Jan, 2020

Dewey Sim is a journalist based in Singapore who covers politics, financial and defence news.