Digital banks offer banking services but operate entirely without bricks and mortar branches. Photo: EPA
How does Singapore’s burgeoning digital banking scene stack up against Hong Kong and Britain?
- The Lion City’s central bank is this year issuing five new digital banking licences, stirring up competition and increasing innovation in the sector
- One expert says that since Hong Kong and Britain were earlier adopters of digital banking than the island nation, it could see what worked for them and adopt those strategies
Topic | Singapore
