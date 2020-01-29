A Saudi woman wearing Western clothes walks past other women wearing conservative clothing in the capital, Riyadh. Photo: AFP
Women’s rights in Saudi Arabia: real change or cosmetic reforms?

  • Social change in the kingdom has had a positive economic impact, as more women join the workforce
  • But true gender equality remains a long way off, with concerns including the male guardianship system and treatment of female rights activists
Sonia Sarkar
Updated: 9:30am, 29 Jan, 2020

