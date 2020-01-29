Officials from Vietnam’s Ministry of Health talk to the two men who tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: EPA
China coronavirus: Vietnam flags likely human transmission case of father from Wuhan infecting son

  • A 65-year-old man from Wuhan could have infected his 27-year-old son while both were travelling in Vietnam, doctors said in The New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday
  • Both were in contact with 28 others in four cities in Vietnam, but they have not developed any signs of an upper respiratory infection
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak: All stories
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Sen Nguyen

Updated: 12:41pm, 29 Jan, 2020

