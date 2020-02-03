Picking university courses can be a stressful choice for Philippine high-school students. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippine education technology start-ups help with choosing uni courses – and paying for them

  • Only half of the country’s high-school graduates finish their tertiary education, dropping out due to a lack of financial capacity or guidance
  • A bevy of new edtech firms are building a business while providing young Filipinos with the tools and resources to help them begin thriving careers
The Philippines
Elyssa Lopez
Updated: 9:05am, 3 Feb, 2020

