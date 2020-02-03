Picking university courses can be a stressful choice for Philippine high-school students. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippine education technology start-ups help with choosing uni courses – and paying for them
- Only half of the country’s high-school graduates finish their tertiary education, dropping out due to a lack of financial capacity or guidance
- A bevy of new edtech firms are building a business while providing young Filipinos with the tools and resources to help them begin thriving careers
Topic | The Philippines
Picking university courses can be a stressful choice for Philippine high-school students. Photo: Shutterstock