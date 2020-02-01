The Multan-Sukkur Motorway in Pakistan. Motorway projects have generated a lot of jobs in Pakistan, but now that they are finished, the jobs have dried up. Photo: Xinhua
China’s belt and road: after the gold rush, Pakistan sees the downside

  • Beijing’s massive investment in projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor supercharged Pakistan’s GDP growth, for a while
  • Now the ‘early harvest’ has been reaped, interest is drying up – and so are the jobs
Tom Hussain
Updated: 1:22pm, 1 Feb, 2020

Tom Hussain is an Islamabad-based journalist and Pakistan affairs analyst