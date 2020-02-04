Some 150,000 Chinese nationals are enrolled at Australian universities, making up around 11 per cent of the student population. Photo: Shutterstock
‘We’re like cash cows’: stranded Chinese students upset after Australia’s coronavirus travel ban
- A government task force has estimated a US$5 billion loss if Chinese students – angered and frustrated by the ban – cannot enrol for university
- The tourism sector is also likely to be hit by restrictions on travel from the mainland as Chinese visitors spend about U$8 billion in Australia each year
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
